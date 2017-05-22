KLSH dhe roli i SAI-ve në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit
Roli
i Institucioneve Supreme Audituese në luftimin e Mashtrimit dhe Korrupsionit
Network
of SAIs of EU Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries and the European Court of Auditors
Rrjeti
i Institucioneve Supreme të Auditimit të Vendeve Kandidate të BE-së dhe vendeve
kandidate potenciale dhe Gjyqi Evropian i Auditorëve
14-15
June, 2017
14-15
Qershor, 2017
Hosted
by SAI of Albania
Organizuar
nga SAI i Shqipërisë
|
Wednesday 14 June 2017
|
8.30
|
Welcoming coffee / registration
|
9.00
|
Opening of the Roundtable, welcome
Mr
Bujar Leskaj - Chairman SAI Albania
Mr
Janusz Wojciechowski - Member of the European Court of
Auditors
Ms
Bianca Brétéché – Senior Advisor SIGMA
|
9.30
|
The
requirement of the ISSAIs – Mr Alastair
Swarbrick, Senior Advisor SIGMA
The presentation examines the
requirements of the ISSAIs in respect of fraud and corruption and the
responsibilities of public auditors in this area.
Followed
by Questions & Answers
|
10.30
|
Coffee / tea break
|
11.00
|
The role of SAIs in fighting fraud and corruption: The
approach and experiences of the Swedish National Audit Office - Mr. Goran Hyltander, Director responsible for
organising the handling of fraud and corruption at the SNAO
SNAO has developed over time a clear understanding of its
role in preventing and fighting fraud and corruption as well as other criminal
offences. It has built up a small internal unit with capacity for dealing
with cases of suspected criminal offense and the ongoing relation to law enforcement.
This presentation will highlight the main principles of the SNAO approach and
experiences with building internal capacity and managing external stakeholder
expectations.
Questions and Answers followed by Discussion
taking into account the following questions:
·
What is
the SNAO role in investigating fraud and corruption?
·
Are there
alternative approaches and what are the advantages and disadvantages?
·
What do
external stakeholders expect from SAIs with regard to fraud and corruption?
·
How can those
expectations be met and/or managed?
|
12.30
|
Lunch
|
14.00
|
IntoSAINT - A Tool to assess the integrity of Supreme
Audit Institutions
Mr.
Dragoljub Kovincic, Head
of the Financial Audit Methodology Department of the State Audit Office
of BiH
The presentation will give an overview of the IntoSAINT self-assessment
tool that SAIs can use for analysing their integrity risks and assessing the
maturity of their integrity management systems. The tool is targeted at
preventing corruption and generates a list of management recommendations for
supporting the integrity of the organisation in question. It is a management
tool enabling the user to design a tailor-made integrity policy and at the
same time to raise integrity-awareness among its staff. IntoSAINT
can be an important tool for the implementation of the ISSAI 30, Code of
Ethics.
Questions & Answers followed
by discussion taking into account the following questions:
·
How does
IntoSAINT help to demonstrate that an SAI is leading by example and working ethically
in its use of public resources?
·
What are
the strengths and weaknesses of the IntoSAINT tool?
·
What can
SAIs expect to get out of an IntoSAINT assessment?
·
- How can
the tool be used within the Network?
|
15.30
|
Coffee / tea break
|
16.00
|
Open discussion:
Stakeholder Management with regard to the role of SAIs in fighting fraud and
corruption:
·
What are the
experiences so far?
·
What
worked, what didn’t?
·
What are
the main risks that need to be managed internally and externally?
|
17.00
|
Conclusion of the first day
|
17:30-18:30
|
Visit to the Gallery of Art
|
18:45-19:45
|
Free time
|
20.00
|
Dinner hosted by SAI Albania
|
Thursday 15 June 2017
|
8.30
|
Welcoming coffee
|
9.00
|
Leading by example – Ethics and integrity (ISSAI 30)
Mrs. Albana Gjinopulli, Director of Methodology and Development in
ALSAI
ALSAI has been involved in the
EUROSAI Task Force Audit & Ethics which has been developing guidance to
implement the revised ISSAI 30 and guidelines to audit integrity.
Questions & Answers followed
by discussion taking into account the following questions:
·
How can
SAIs be seen to be leading by example in the fight against fraud and
corruption?
·
What are
the challenges to this
·
What are
SAIs experiences in demonstrating their integrity?
|
9.45
|
Cooperation between Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs)
Ms
Blanka Bolerazká,
Head of unit for transport, industry and energy audit in the Czech SAI – NKU
The presentation will focus on the
principles of ISSAI 5700 and provide practical examples of how they can be
applied in practice.
The INTOSAI Working
Group on Fight Against Corruption and Money Laundering (FACML) has developed
guidelines for the audit of corruption prevention (ISSAI 5700) that was
endorsed during the 2016 INCOSAI. This guideline is designed to help SAI
auditors in preparing and conducting the audit of anti-corruption policies
and procedures in government organizations within the scope of their mandate.
This presentation will
highlight the main principles of the NKU’s (SAI of the Czech
Republic) approach, the principles set
down in ISSAI 5700 and provide a practical example of the audit of corruption
prevention through the NKU’s and the Bundesrechnungshof (SAI of Germany)
joint report about the parallel audits both of the EU-wide awarding of
building contracts and of corruption prevention.
Questions & Answers followed
by discussion taking into account the following questions:
·
How can
the mandate of SAIs differ as to the combating corruption?
·
What
profit can SAIs expect from international cooperation?
·
What
problems can SAIs face during international cooperation?
|
10.30
|
Coffee
/ tea break
|
11.00
|
Closing
Comments
Mr
Bujar Leskaj - Chairman SAI Albania
|
11.15
|
Open
discussion about the role of SAIs in combatting fraud and corruption and how
to take it forward within the Network
|
12.15
|
Conclusion
Mr
Janusz Wojciechowski - Member of the European Court of
Auditors
Ms
Bianca Brétéché - Senior Advisor SIGMA