KLSH dhe roli i SAI-ve në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit

The role of SAIs in fighting fraud and corruption: The approach and experiences of the Swedish National Audit Office - Mr. Goran Hyltander, Director responsible for organising the handling of fraud and corruption at the SNAO

SNAO has developed over time a clear understanding of its role in preventing and fighting fraud and corruption as well as other criminal offences. It has built up a small internal unit with capacity for dealing with cases of suspected criminal offense and the ongoing relation to law enforcement. This presentation will highlight the main principles of the SNAO approach and experiences with building internal capacity and managing external stakeholder expectations.

Questions and Answers followed by Discussion taking into account the following questions:

· What is the SNAO role in investigating fraud and corruption?

· Are there alternative approaches and what are the advantages and disadvantages?

· What do external stakeholders expect from SAIs with regard to fraud and corruption?

· How can those expectations be met and/or managed?