Register Login
Register Login

Temat e Ditës

Më tepër në telegraf

KLSH dhe roli i SAI-ve në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit

Në datat 14-15 qershor 2017, në Tiranë, në ambientet e hotel "Rogner", Salla Antigonea, ora 09:00, do të mbahet tryeza e rrumbullakët mbi "Rolin e SAI-ve në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit", organizuar nga KLSH në bashkëpunim me SIGMA. 


Korrupsioni më së shpeshti përcaktohet si keqpërdorimi ose abuzimi me detyrën për përfitime private. Korrupsioni vjen në forma të ndryshme dhe një sërë sjelljesh të paligjshme, siç janë ryshfeti, mashtrimi, nepotizmi, falsifikimi i të dhënave, vjedhja dhe përvetësimi. Korrupsioni shkakton dëme të mëdha për institucionet publike duke filluar nga humbja financiare, nga humbja e performancës organizative, nga reputacioni dhe besueshmëria.
Institucionet Supreme të Auditimit janë një nga lojtarët kryesorë në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit. Me mbikëqyrjen e financave publike dhe rolin e tyre në promovimin e transparencës dhe llogaridhënies në sektorin publik ata luajnë një rol të rëndësishëm në krijimin e një mjedisi të përshtatshëm për qeverisje të mirë. Megjithatë SAI-t kanë mandate të ndryshme në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit dhe përballen me sfida domethënëse në përmbushjen e pritshmërive të palëve të interesuara kur është fjala për parandalimin, zbulimin dhe raportimin e mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit.
Rrjeti i Institucioneve Supreme të Auditimit të Vendeve Kandidate të BE-së dhe vendeve kandidate potenciale dhe Gjyqi Evropian i Auditorëve (Rrjeti) ka identifikuar në planin e tij të punës nevojën për një event i cili do të shqyrtojë rolin e Institucioneve Supreme të Auditimit në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit.

Objektivi i tryezës së rrumbullakët

Objektivi i tryezës së rrumbullakët është krijimi i një platforme për diskutim në mesin e Rrjeteve të SAI-ve për rolin e tyre në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit, sfidat me të cilat ballafaqohen për ta bërë këtë dhe përmbushjen e pritshmërive më me rëndësi të palëve të përfshira.
Tryeza e rrumbullakët do të shqyrtojë pritshmëritë e përcaktuara për SAI-të në ISSAI. Kjo tryezë do të marrë në konsideratë të dyja standartet që KLSH-të udhëheqin nga shembulli në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit, duke respektuar standardet etike të kërkuara, si dhe njëkohësisht punën dhe raportimin që kërkohet të zbatojnë për të parandaluar dhe zbuluar mashtrimin dhe korrupsionin.
Diskutimit gjithashtu do ti shtohen shembujt e praktikës nga shtetet anëtare të BE dhe SAI të rrjetit, për të identifikuar shembuj të mundshëm të praktikave të mira nga të cilat SAI-të mund të ndërtojnë mbi kapacitetet e tyre ekzistuese dhe të gjejnë zgjidhje potencialisht të aplikueshme. Kjo do të konsiderojë
• Si SAI-t mund të mbajnë dhe sigurojnë integritetin e tyre
• Roli i SAI-ve në parandalimin kundrejt zbulimit
• Bashkëpunimi me institucionet e tjera të përfshira në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit
• Bashkëpunimi midis SAI-ve në luftën kundër mashtrimit dhe korrupsionit
Pjesëmarrësit inkurajohen të jenë pjesë aktive në tryezën e rrumbullakët dhe të kontribuojnë në shkëmbimin e përvojave dhe pikëpamjeve në bazë të përvojave të tyre specifike. Prezantimet që do të ofrohen në fillim të çdo seance do të jenë rreth 20 deri në 25 minuta dhe agjenda do të menaxhohet në mënyrë fleksibile për të mundësuar kohë të mjaftueshme për diskutim. 

The Role of Supreme Audit Institutions in Combatting Fraud and Corruption

Roli i Institucioneve Supreme Audituese në luftimin e Mashtrimit dhe Korrupsionit

 

Network of SAIs of EU Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries  and the European Court of Auditors

Rrjeti i Institucioneve Supreme të Auditimit të Vendeve Kandidate të BE-së dhe vendeve kandidate potenciale dhe Gjyqi Evropian i Auditorëve

 

14-15 June, 2017

14-15 Qershor, 2017


Hosted by SAI of Albania

Organizuar nga SAI i Shqipërisë


AGJENDA

Wednesday 14 June 2017

8.30

Welcoming coffee / registration

9.00

Opening of the Roundtable, welcome

Mr Bujar Leskaj - Chairman SAI Albania

Mr Janusz Wojciechowski - Member of the European Court of Auditors

Ms Bianca Brétéché – Senior Advisor SIGMA

9.30

The requirement of the ISSAIs – Mr Alastair Swarbrick, Senior Advisor SIGMA

The presentation examines the requirements of the ISSAIs in respect of fraud and corruption and the responsibilities of public auditors in this area.

Followed by Questions & Answers

10.30

Coffee / tea break

11.00

The role of SAIs in fighting fraud and corruption: The approach and experiences of the Swedish National Audit Office  - Mr. Goran Hyltander, Director responsible for organising the handling of fraud and corruption at the SNAO

SNAO has developed over time a clear understanding of its role in preventing and fighting fraud and corruption as well as other criminal offences. It has built up a small internal unit with capacity for dealing with cases of suspected criminal offense and the ongoing relation to law enforcement. This presentation will highlight the main principles of the SNAO approach and experiences with building internal capacity and managing external stakeholder expectations. 

Questions and Answers followed by Discussion taking into account the following questions:

·    What is the SNAO role in investigating fraud and corruption?

·    Are there alternative approaches and what are the advantages and disadvantages?

·    What do external stakeholders expect from SAIs with regard to fraud and corruption?

·    How can those expectations be met and/or managed?

 

12.30

Lunch

14.00

IntoSAINT - A Tool to assess the integrity of Supreme Audit Institutions

Mr. Dragoljub Kovincic, Head of the Financial Audit Methodology Department of the State Audit Office of BiH

The presentation will give an overview of the IntoSAINT self-assessment tool that SAIs can use for analysing their integrity risks and assessing the maturity of their integrity management systems. The tool is targeted at preventing corruption and generates a list of management recommendations for supporting the integrity of the organisation in question. It is a management tool enabling the user to design a tailor-made integrity policy and at the same time to raise integrity-awareness among its staff. IntoSAINT can be an important tool for the implementation of the ISSAI 30, Code of Ethics.

Questions & Answers followed by discussion taking into account the following questions:

·    How does IntoSAINT help to demonstrate that an SAI is leading by example and working ethically in its use of public resources?

·    What are the strengths and weaknesses of the IntoSAINT tool?

·    What can SAIs expect to get out of an IntoSAINT assessment?

·    - How can the tool be used within the Network?

 

15.30

Coffee / tea break

16.00

Open discussion: Stakeholder Management with regard to the role of SAIs in fighting fraud and corruption:

·    What are the experiences so far?

·    What worked, what didn’t?

·    What are the main risks that need to be managed internally and externally?

17.00

Conclusion of the first day

17:30-18:30

Visit to the Gallery of Art

18:45-19:45

Free time

20.00

Dinner hosted by SAI Albania


Thursday 15 June 2017

8.30

Welcoming coffee

9.00

Leading by example – Ethics and integrity (ISSAI 30)

Mrs. Albana Gjinopulli,  Director of Methodology and Development in ALSAI

ALSAI has been involved in the EUROSAI Task Force Audit & Ethics which has been developing guidance to implement the revised ISSAI 30 and guidelines to audit integrity.

Questions & Answers followed by discussion taking into account the following questions:

·    How can SAIs be seen to be leading by example in the fight against fraud and corruption?

·    What are the challenges to this

·    What are SAIs experiences in demonstrating their integrity?

 

9.45

Cooperation between Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs)

Ms Blanka Bolerazká, Head of unit for transport, industry and energy audit in the Czech SAI – NKU

The presentation will focus on the principles of ISSAI 5700 and provide practical examples of how they can be applied in practice.

The INTOSAI Working Group on Fight Against Corruption and Money Laundering (FACML) has developed guidelines for the audit of corruption prevention (ISSAI 5700) that was endorsed during the 2016 INCOSAI. This guideline is designed to help SAI auditors in preparing and conducting the audit of anti-corruption policies and procedures in government organizations within the scope of their mandate.

This presentation will highlight the main principles of the NKU’s (SAI of the Czech Republic) approach, the principles set down in ISSAI 5700 and provide a practical example of the audit of corruption prevention through the NKU’s and the Bundesrechnungshof (SAI of Germany) joint report about the parallel audits both of the EU-wide awarding of building contracts and of corruption prevention.

Questions & Answers followed by discussion taking into account the following questions:

·    How can the mandate of SAIs differ as to the combating corruption?

·    What profit can SAIs expect from international cooperation?

·    What problems can SAIs face during international cooperation?

 

10.30

Coffee / tea break

11.00

Closing Comments

Mr Bujar Leskaj - Chairman SAI Albania

11.15

Open discussion about the role of SAIs in combatting fraud and corruption and how to take it forward within the Network

12.15

Conclusion

Mr Janusz Wojciechowski - Member of the European Court of Auditors

Ms Bianca Brétéché - Senior Advisor SIGMA