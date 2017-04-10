Kush është Arben Beqiri, kirurgu i njohur që do drejtojë ministrinë e Shëndetësisë

Arben Beqiri pritet të mbajë nga nesër postin e ministrit të ri të Shëndetësisë, si propozim i Partisë Demokratike, në bazë të marrëveshjes Rama-Basha.
Beqiri njihet në rrethin e mjekeve si një figurë tejet e respektuar dhe me një eksperiencë të gjatë e tejet pozitive, veçanërisht në fushën e kirurgjisë. Ai është specializuar në Kirurgji e Përgjithshme, Gastrohepatologji. Ai është diplomuar për mjekësi në Universitetin e Tiranës dhe ka një sërë kualifikimesh profesionale në universitetet më të mira të botës si në SHBA, Belgjikë, etj. Beqiri ka publikuar gjithashtu dhe një sërë botimesh mjekësore.
CV e tij:
Pozicioni aktual
Profesor i Kirurgjise ne Universitetin e Mjekesise Tirane,
2013 Zevendes Rektor, Universiteti Mjekesise Tirane
1993-deri tani Kirurg ne Qendren Spitalore Universitare “Nene Tereza”
1993-deri tani Pedagog ne Universitetin e Mjekesise Tirane, Fakulteti i Mjekesise.
Edukimi
1983-1988 Diplomuar Mjek i Pergjithshem . Universiteti i Tiranes, Fakulteti i Mjekesise.
1989-1990 Mjek i pergjithshem. Prekal, Dukagjin, Shkoder.
1990-1993 Specializuar si Kirurg i Pergjithshem. Universiteti i Tiranes, Fakulteti i Mjekesise .
1994-1995 Fellowship ne endoskopine gastrointestinale nen udheheqjen e Prof. William G. Hardison VA Hospital UCLA San Diego, nje Lektor Fulbright ne Fakultetin e Mjekesise, Departamenti i Kirurgjise Digjestive, Universiteti i Tiranes.
Grante dhe Experience kerkimore
• FULLBRIGHT Grant, i administruar nga Departamenti i Shtetit SHBA.
Fusha e Studimit: Laparocsopic Surgery of the Colon and Rectum.
National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD.
Tetor. 2004- Shkurt 2005
• Catholic University of Leuven
Fusha e Studimit: Free research on colorectal surgery and an Update on laparoscopic surgery and its applications.
U. Z. Gasthuisberg, Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.
• Specializuar ne Butterworth Hospital and Holland Community Hospital , Grand Rapids and Holland MI, USA. Field of study: Flexible Endoscopy and Miniinvasive Surgery, Lapaaroscopic Cholecystectomy.
Trajnime dhe kurse me te shkurtra
• SAGES, Flexible Endoscopy, Cleveland, OH, USA
• IRCAD, Minimal Access Surgery, Strasbourg, France
• IRCAD, Interventional GI Techniques, Strasbourg, France, etc.
Nentor. 1996- Gusht 1997
Publikime /Prezantime
1. The combination of infiltrative bupivacaine with low pressure laparoscopy reduces postcholecystectomy pain.
A prospective randomised controlled study.
Arben I. Beqiri, Rudin Q. Domi, Hektor H. Sula, Edmond Q. Zaimi, Elizana Y. Petrela.
S Med J 2012; Vol. 33 (2): 134-138
2. Breaking bad news in a southeast European population: a surveyamong cancer patients in Albania
Arben Beqiri, Agim Sallaku, Genc Burazeri.
Journal of Palliative Medicine 2012 Oct,15(10):1100-5
3. Combined Endoscopic and Laparoscopic management of chronic gastric volvulus.
Arben Beqiri, VanderKolk WE, Scheeres D.
Gastrointest Endosc. 1997 Nov, 46(5): 450-2
Eksperienca
• Pedagog i Fakultetit te Mjekesise Universiteti i Mjekesise . Shtator 1993- present
• Lektor ne Dept. e Kirurgjise Abdominale , Faulteti I Mjekesise, Universiteti Mjekesise, Tirane Shtator 2006- present
• Lektor ne National Naval Medical Center,Bethesda, MD, USA, Grand Rounds on Surgery in Albania
Janar 2005
Zhvillimi Profesional
• Futja per here te pare e endoskopise terapeutike ne sherbimin e urgjences se kirurgjise digjestive me ndihmen dhe mbeshtetjen e Albanian Health Fund
• Futja e teknikave te reja te kirurgjise laparoskopike dhe miniinvazive ne praktiken kirurgjikale shqiptare.
Janar 1995
Qershor 1995
• Realizimi per here te pare ne Shqiperi i metodave te reja te trajtimit:
• Polipektomia endoskopike gastrointestinale
May 1996
• Kauterizimi Bipolar per trajtimin e hemoragjive digjestive
• Gastrostomia dhe Jejunostomia Endoskopike Perkutane
• ERCP etc.
• Realizimi per here te pare ne Shqiperi i
• Trajtimit me laparoskopi te Kisteve te ovarit me nje seri prej me se 100 rastesh
• Trajtimi me Laparoskopi i hernies inguinale (TAPP). 1996-2001
1999-2008
Anetar i Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons SAGES, Anetar 2013- ne vazhdim
Anetar i Task Force te SAGES per Sigurine gjate Kolecistektomise Laparoskopike
• Shoqeria e Kirugjise Shqiptare , Sekretar i Pergjithshem 1994-2008
• American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ASGE, Anetar 2012-2014
Titujt Akademike
• Ph.D. “Trajtimi endoskopik i hemoragjise se siperme digjestive ne urgjencen kirurgjikale”. 2006
• Prof. Asc., Bazuar ne 20 vite experience mesimdhenie ne Fakultetin e Mjekesise dhe kontributin shkencor me publikime origjinale dhe me impakt ne zhvillimin e kirurgjise laparoskopike dhe miniinvazive ne Shqiperi Based on 20 years of teaching experience at Faculty of Medicine, on Scientific
Gjuhet e Huaja
• English Fluent
• French Good
• Italian Good
Interesat
• Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery
• ERCP