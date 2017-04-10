Kush është Arben Beqiri, kirurgu i njohur që do drejtojë ministrinë e Shëndetësisë

Arben Beqiri pritet të mbajë nga nesër postin e ministrit të ri të Shëndetësisë, si propozim i Partisë Demokratike, në bazë të marrëveshjes Rama-Basha.

Beqiri njihet në rrethin e mjekeve si një figurë tejet e respektuar dhe me një eksperiencë të gjatë e tejet pozitive, veçanërisht në fushën e kirurgjisë. Ai është specializuar në Kirurgji e Përgjithshme, Gastrohepatologji. Ai është diplomuar për mjekësi në Universitetin e Tiranës dhe ka një sërë kualifikimesh profesionale në universitetet më të mira të botës si në SHBA, Belgjikë, etj. Beqiri ka publikuar gjithashtu dhe një sërë botimesh mjekësore.

CV e tij:

Pozicioni aktual

Profesor i Kirurgjise ne Universitetin e Mjekesise Tirane,

2013 Zevendes Rektor, Universiteti Mjekesise Tirane

1993-deri tani Kirurg ne Qendren Spitalore Universitare “Nene Tereza”

1993-deri tani Pedagog ne Universitetin e Mjekesise Tirane, Fakulteti i Mjekesise.

Edukimi

1983-1988 Diplomuar Mjek i Pergjithshem . Universiteti i Tiranes, Fakulteti i Mjekesise.

1989-1990 Mjek i pergjithshem. Prekal, Dukagjin, Shkoder.

1990-1993 Specializuar si Kirurg i Pergjithshem. Universiteti i Tiranes, Fakulteti i Mjekesise .

1994-1995 Fellowship ne endoskopine gastrointestinale nen udheheqjen e Prof. William G. Hardison VA Hospital UCLA San Diego, nje Lektor Fulbright ne Fakultetin e Mjekesise, Departamenti i Kirurgjise Digjestive, Universiteti i Tiranes.

Grante dhe Experience kerkimore

• FULLBRIGHT Grant, i administruar nga Departamenti i Shtetit SHBA.

Fusha e Studimit: Laparocsopic Surgery of the Colon and Rectum.

National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD.

Tetor. 2004- Shkurt 2005

• Catholic University of Leuven

Fusha e Studimit: Free research on colorectal surgery and an Update on laparoscopic surgery and its applications.

U. Z. Gasthuisberg, Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.

• Specializuar ne Butterworth Hospital and Holland Community Hospital , Grand Rapids and Holland MI, USA. Field of study: Flexible Endoscopy and Miniinvasive Surgery, Lapaaroscopic Cholecystectomy.

Trajnime dhe kurse me te shkurtra

• SAGES, Flexible Endoscopy, Cleveland, OH, USA

• IRCAD, Minimal Access Surgery, Strasbourg, France

• IRCAD, Interventional GI Techniques, Strasbourg, France, etc.

Nentor. 1996- Gusht 1997

Publikime /Prezantime

1. The combination of infiltrative bupivacaine with low pressure laparoscopy reduces postcholecystectomy pain.

A prospective randomised controlled study.

Arben I. Beqiri, Rudin Q. Domi, Hektor H. Sula, Edmond Q. Zaimi, Elizana Y. Petrela.

S Med J 2012; Vol. 33 (2): 134-138

2. Breaking bad news in a southeast European population: a surveyamong cancer patients in Albania

Arben Beqiri, Agim Sallaku, Genc Burazeri.

Journal of Palliative Medicine 2012 Oct,15(10):1100-5

3. Combined Endoscopic and Laparoscopic management of chronic gastric volvulus.

Arben Beqiri, VanderKolk WE, Scheeres D.

Gastrointest Endosc. 1997 Nov, 46(5): 450-2

Eksperienca

• Pedagog i Fakultetit te Mjekesise Universiteti i Mjekesise . Shtator 1993- present

• Lektor ne Dept. e Kirurgjise Abdominale , Faulteti I Mjekesise, Universiteti Mjekesise, Tirane Shtator 2006- present

• Lektor ne National Naval Medical Center,Bethesda, MD, USA, Grand Rounds on Surgery in Albania

Janar 2005

Zhvillimi Profesional

• Futja per here te pare e endoskopise terapeutike ne sherbimin e urgjences se kirurgjise digjestive me ndihmen dhe mbeshtetjen e Albanian Health Fund

• Futja e teknikave te reja te kirurgjise laparoskopike dhe miniinvazive ne praktiken kirurgjikale shqiptare.

Janar 1995

Qershor 1995

• Realizimi per here te pare ne Shqiperi i metodave te reja te trajtimit:

• Polipektomia endoskopike gastrointestinale

May 1996

• Kauterizimi Bipolar per trajtimin e hemoragjive digjestive

• Gastrostomia dhe Jejunostomia Endoskopike Perkutane

• ERCP etc.

• Realizimi per here te pare ne Shqiperi i

• Trajtimit me laparoskopi te Kisteve te ovarit me nje seri prej me se 100 rastesh

• Trajtimi me Laparoskopi i hernies inguinale (TAPP). 1996-2001

1999-2008

Anetar i Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons SAGES, Anetar 2013- ne vazhdim

Anetar i Task Force te SAGES per Sigurine gjate Kolecistektomise Laparoskopike

• Shoqeria e Kirugjise Shqiptare , Sekretar i Pergjithshem 1994-2008

• American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ASGE, Anetar 2012-2014

Titujt Akademike

• Ph.D. “Trajtimi endoskopik i hemoragjise se siperme digjestive ne urgjencen kirurgjikale”. 2006

• Prof. Asc., Bazuar ne 20 vite experience mesimdhenie ne Fakultetin e Mjekesise dhe kontributin shkencor me publikime origjinale dhe me impakt ne zhvillimin e kirurgjise laparoskopike dhe miniinvazive ne Shqiperi Based on 20 years of teaching experience at Faculty of Medicine, on Scientific

Gjuhet e Huaja

• English Fluent

• French Good

• Italian Good

Interesat

• Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery

• ERCP



